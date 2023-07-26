Create New Account
US recovered non-human biological pilots from crashed crafts, says UFO whistleblower
Published Yesterday

NOW Congressional Hearing - US recovered non-human biological pilots from crashed crafts, UFO whistleblower says in hearing.


Yet, not many questions are being asked here. Why the secretive, dramatic presentation?? All the world is a stage....


https://www.disclose.tv/id/09saan8ise/


@disclosetv 


