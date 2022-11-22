John Whitehead: The Future Is Everything the Science Fiction Writers Have Prophesied

John Whitehead discusses the Deep State (the 7th Floor Group) and how the future of America and the world will become everything the great science fiction writers have prophesied. The collapse of the United States is akin to the collapse of the Roman Empire where we could very well see people being taken away and put to death. The coming of Singularity in 2029 and takeover of AI is very likely. We are very similar to Nazi Germany, the police state is expanding, and people need to get up and get active in their governments. We only have a small window of time left.





About John Whitehead

John Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law, human rights and popular culture. Widely recognized as one of the nation’s most vocal and involved civil liberties attorneys, Whitehead’s approach to civil liberties issues has earned him numerous accolades and accomplishments.





Whitehead’s concern for the persecuted and oppressed led him, in 1982, to establish The Rutherford Institute, a nonprofit civil liberties and human rights organization located in Charlottesville, Virginia. Whitehead has filed numerous amicus briefs before the U.S. Supreme Court, has been co-counsel in several landmark Supreme Court cases and continues to champion the freedoms enshrined in the Bill of Rights in and out of the courts.





John Whitehead is a frequent commentator on a variety of legal and cultural issues in the national media and writes a weekly opinion column, which is distributed nationwide. He has authored more than 30 books on various legal and social issues. His most recent books include the best-selling Battlefield America: The War on the American People and the award-winning A Government of Wolves: The Emerging American Police State. In addition, he wrote and directed the documentary video series Grasping for the Wind, as well as its companion book, which focus on key cultural events of the 20th Century. The series received two Silver World Medals at the New York Film and Video Festival.





