ALLE MIT REINZIEHEN TEIL 2 VERLÄNGERTE VERSION

Ich hatte das Video schonmal hochgeladen aber vielleicht ermutigt Euch das jetzt wenn ich es nochmal in das Gedächtnis rufe.
KLARNA VERUNTREUNG §266 STGB 200 EURO!
https://t.me/adrianlachstaedter/745
Ihr wisst ich stelle Euch alles als PDF zur Verfügung damit ihr Ideen habt wie Widerstand
aussehen kann. Hier die Email als PDF!
https://odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic:e/eilt:c
