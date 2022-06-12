The ATROCITIES of AZOV in MARIUPOL - This is What this Young Ukrainian, Now POW, Saw & Heard. - 061122

THE ATROCITIES OF "AZOV" IN MARIUPOL⚡️

He Served in the City of Energodar, in the 4th patrol battalion, military unit 3033. This is his story.

I've already told you about "Azov" in my remarks and individual reports. Now I offer to your attention a chance to hear everything, as they say, firsthand. Cruelty towards local residents and prisoners, executions of colleagues, drunkenness and drugs are only a small part of what the captured Ukrainian serviceman told.

See these and other details in the video.