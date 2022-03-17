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Mossad, The Barnea Surveillance Leak, Open Hands Group
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22 views • March 17, 2022
A video released claims the documents and photos shown are a product of an extensive surveillance campaign targeting Mossad head David Barnea

Photos and personal documents disclosing information on Mossad director David Barnea and his family were leaked in a Telegram channel called "Open Hands" on Tuesday, Walla reported.

Created hours before the leak was published to some 30 followers, the channel is reportedly linked to Iranian groups.

A video released in the leak claims the documents and photos shown are a product of an extensive surveillance campaign targeting Barnea.

According to the leakers, this campaign is ongoing since 2014, when Barnea was head of the Mossad’s Tzomet department responsible for the activation of the Mossad’s international agent network.

The surveillance campaign does not only target Barnea but several other senior Israeli officials in the defense establishment, Iranian Nour News reported.“

MORE AT - https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/article-701503

Cred: @auraxchan
Keywords
mossadsenior israeli officialsisraeli defensedavid barnea surveillance
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