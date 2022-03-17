Mossad, The Barnea Surveillance Leak, Open Hands Group

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Photos and personal documents disclosing information on Mossad director David Barnea and his family were leaked in a Telegram channel called "Open Hands" on Tuesday, Walla reported.
Created hours before the leak was published to some 30 followers, the channel is reportedly linked to Iranian groups.
A video released in the leak claims the documents and photos shown are a product of an extensive surveillance campaign targeting Barnea.
According to the leakers, this campaign is ongoing since 2014, when Barnea was head of the Mossad’s Tzomet department responsible for the activation of the Mossad’s international agent network.
The surveillance campaign does not only target Barnea but several other senior Israeli officials in the defense establishment, Iranian Nour News reported.“
MORE AT - https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/article-701503
Cred: @auraxchan