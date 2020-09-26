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James Corbett "THIS IS THE BATTLE FOR HUMANITY!"
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79 views • September 26, 2020
Josh Sigurdson talks with James Corbett of The Corbett Report about the heightened level of tyranny throughout the world creating a sort of prison planet over the course of 2020. With the excuse of an illness, the governments of the world have managed to use a crisis to their extreme benefit and to the absolute servitude of the public.
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