Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 11, 2023
Published 14 hours ago

Episode 2169 - How much alcohol can you drink? Why is White lung disease killing children? Childhood vaccines discussed. Fat pride is upon us. The common denominator in media censorship discussed. Borders are being overwhelmed. Should a parent pacify children with social media. The CDC is so messed up. Plus much more. High energy must listen politically incorrect show! 

