Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 11, 2023

Episode 2169 - How much alcohol can you drink? Why is White lung disease killing children? Childhood vaccines discussed. Fat pride is upon us. The common denominator in media censorship discussed. Borders are being overwhelmed. Should a parent pacify children with social media. The CDC is so messed up. Plus much more. High energy must listen politically incorrect show!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.