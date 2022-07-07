History of the Sabbath

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Credits to an ex-brother in the faith. I hope he opens his eyes to see the apostasy in his church.



Throughout history, the people of God have kept, as per the fourth commandment, the 7th day Sabbath. The fourth commandment on the 7th day Sabbath says, Exodus 20:8-11: Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy. Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work: But the seventh day is the sabbath of the LORD thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates: For in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: therefore the LORD blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it.



The Sabbath commandment points to God as the Creator and satan hates that. That’s why he used the Catholic church to change the Lord’s Sabbath – from the 7th day to the 1st day in honor of the sun god Mithra - at the Catholic church’s synod of Laodicea in 364, canon 29.



Like all other nine commandments, the Sabbath commandment must be kept. Exodus 31:13; Ezekiel 20:12, 20; Isaiah 58:13; Isaiah 66:23, Mark 2:27-28 and Hebrews 4:4-9 point to the importance of upholding the Most High’s 7th Sabbath! Christ kept the Sabbath (Matthew 5:17; Luke 4:16), so did Paul and the apostles (Acts 13:14, 27, 42, 44; Acts 16:13: Acts 17:2 and Acts 18:4), so must we (Revelation 14:12; Romans 2:13).



Hebrews 4:9 says that “there remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God”. According to Strong’s Concordance #4520, rest in Greek, the language in which the New Testament was written in, is Sabbatismos which means a keeping Sabbath. So the Sabbath still remains for the people of the Most High!



In Isaiah 56:2, the Lord asks that we do not pollute His Sabbath day. In Isaiah 58:13, we are reminded how to keep the Sabbath day holy. If we work on the 7th day Sabbath or do our pleasure or personal business on God's holy day, it is sin (1 John 3:4) and sin, if not repented of, leads to death (Romans 6:23).



The commandments of the Most High stand forever since He does not change (Psalm 89:34; Malachi 3:6; Hebrews 13:8). The saints are those who keep the commandments of the Most High and the faith of His Son (Revelation 14:12). Those who keep the commandments of the Most High will not take the mark of the beast and will make it home to heaven to be with the Almighty Father, His Son and the Holy Spirit.



The fourth commandment on the observance of the 7th day Sabbath is part of the ten commandments. The people of God – the saints – KEEP the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus (Revelation 14:12). This includes the Sabbath commandment. It is they who make it home to heaven (Revelation 22:14).



Many Christians have rejected the 7th day Sabbath to keep the papal Sabbath, Sunday, which today’s churches admit is not biblical. Those who observe Sunday when it will be enforced by law, will embrace the mark (Sunday) of the Vatican beast. Their gruesome faith is detailed in Revelation 14:9-11.



In Revelation 16, the plagues of God fall on those who have accepted the mark of the Vatican beast over the 7th day Sabbath commandment of God. This is what the Vatican beast says about its mark:



"Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] the church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact." — Catholic Record of London, Ontario, September 1, 1923.



The sign or mark of the beast (Vatican) will be Sunday observance through the enforcement of Sunday laws worldwide within the next few years. The mark of the beast is NOT the RFID chip. The RFID chip will be in all likelihood used in the enforcement of Sunday observance.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/







For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].