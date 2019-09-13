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FLAT EARTH - 4 Hour Documentary by Russianvids (RV TRUTH)
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444 views • September 13, 2019
This video was originally uploaded to YouTube by theTRUman channel
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My first attempt at uploading this was a failure. It was *blocked WORLDWIDE* over a 90second clip from a movie that was released in the 1980's. Seriously YouTube and Warner Bro's? You two can suck each others @#$% and go to $#@!
Anyways....so, what'd I do? I loaded it into my movie editor and removed the 90second clip and reuploaded all 4 hours. Take that Warner Bro's and YT, you @#$%'s.
*CLAIMING FAIR USE*
originally uploaded by the channel "Russianvids"
Thanks for watching!
Please...Like, Subscribe & Share, for more content!
God Bless
===
My first attempt at uploading this was a failure. It was *blocked WORLDWIDE* over a 90second clip from a movie that was released in the 1980's. Seriously YouTube and Warner Bro's? You two can suck each others @#$% and go to $#@!
Anyways....so, what'd I do? I loaded it into my movie editor and removed the 90second clip and reuploaded all 4 hours. Take that Warner Bro's and YT, you @#$%'s.
*CLAIMING FAIR USE*
originally uploaded by the channel "Russianvids"
Thanks for watching!
Please...Like, Subscribe & Share, for more content!
God Bless
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