X22 Report - Ep 3152b - Assassination Possibility? Time To Win Back The White House, A Movement Like No Other
X22 Report
Published Yesterday

 Trump and the patriots are throwing election interference in the face of the people. He wants them to see. He might even take it as far as an assassination attempt. Once people see the Biden admin,FBI and others are involved the people should see the truth. The movement is like no other. The people are getting it and they are rallying against the [DS]. Time to win back the White House.

trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanonpolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenww3new world orderbidenworld war 3q anongreat awakeningx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covidx22 financial report

