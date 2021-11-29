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DeSantis for the win
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262 views • November 29, 2021
"In Florida, we will not let them lock you down. We will not let them take your jobs. We will not let them harm your businesses. We will not let them close your schools. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.”
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