Universal Public Access: The Principle of Transparency in Taxpayer Funded Criminal Investigations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This study assesses mechanisms for public access to evidence from federally funded investigations. It reviews accountability benefits, protective measures against risks, and required legal adjustments to prioritize disclosure while maintaining compliance.
Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News and Substack https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/universal-public-access-the-principle
#UniversalPublicAccess #TaxpayerEvidence #GovernmentOpenness #CriminalJustice #PublicAccountability