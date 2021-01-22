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#89-Could Biden Only Be President for 40 Days?
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490 views • January 22, 2021
What is the most core issue facing the United States and all of us? Have all the cards been played regarding election fraud?
Listen to the podcast: https://www.visionroot.org/2021/01/22/89-could-biden-only-be-president-for-40-days/
Peace Message 10: The Family Rooted In Absolute Sexual Ethics, which Is the Model for God’s Absoluteness, Peace and Ideal, and the Global Kingdom:
https://www.visionroot.org/resources/rev-sun-myung-moon/the-family-rooted-in-absolute-sexual-ethics/
visionroot.org: https://visionroot.org
Listen to the podcast: https://www.visionroot.org/2021/01/22/89-could-biden-only-be-president-for-40-days/
Peace Message 10: The Family Rooted In Absolute Sexual Ethics, which Is the Model for God’s Absoluteness, Peace and Ideal, and the Global Kingdom:
https://www.visionroot.org/resources/rev-sun-myung-moon/the-family-rooted-in-absolute-sexual-ethics/
visionroot.org: https://visionroot.org
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