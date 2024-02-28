Create New Account
U.S. Military vs. Americans
Son of the Republic
The U.S. military exists to protect the country from enemies abroad.

Why are we allowing it to be used against the American population?


◦ READ: Declaration Of Military Accountability


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 28 February 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-u-s-military-vs-americans/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1762973993563201619

