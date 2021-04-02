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The Real Public Health Crisis Today Is Not Covid
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172 views • April 02, 2021
Tip of the Iceberg. All levels of government in New Jersey have been unresponsive - they're overwhelmed by a 0.4% death rate. Our governments have been captured by $$$s or surveillance.
The real crisis began MAY 16, 2019 but had been brewing for over 40 years. Eisenhower's Farewell Address https://www.democracynow.org/2019/5/16/as_epa_insists_weed_killer_roundup
The real crisis began MAY 16, 2019 but had been brewing for over 40 years. Eisenhower's Farewell Address https://www.democracynow.org/2019/5/16/as_epa_insists_weed_killer_roundup
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