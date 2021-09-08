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Let the Fire Fall - Piano improvisations with Prophetic proclamation
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73 views • September 08, 2021
Prophetic Music with improvisation on piano and singing.
This piece of music is actually a result of a test of a way to record video and audio.
To see what is a good angle for the video and how to set up the microphone.
It turned out to be decent enough to present.
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, you may figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
This piece of music is actually a result of a test of a way to record video and audio.
To see what is a good angle for the video and how to set up the microphone.
It turned out to be decent enough to present.
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, you may figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
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