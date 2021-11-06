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Is Biden really President? Here's some events that say otherwise
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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308 views • November 06, 2021
What a crazy year! Nobody knows what's going on. This video shows some odd events that have occurred since this past January. There still are some rumors that Donald Trump is still our Commander in Chief. Is an actor wearing a mask to portray himself to be Joe Biden? Is Biden really residing in the White House?

-No 7 gun salute at biden's inauguration

Trump Takes Oath of Office | ABC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJmrlMFHgPA

Joe Biden takes oath of office, sworn-in as 46th President of the United States
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thsQXVBOK8E

George W. Bush 21 Gun Salute at the Capital
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqhScYLc-OI

-Full Scale DUPLICATE WHITE HOUSE Built on U.S. Military Base – Fake White House for a Fake President
https://thesecondnews.com/full-scale-duplicate-white-house-built-on-u-s-military-base-fake-white-house-for-a-fake-president/

Trump Executive Order 13848 September 12, 2018 SIGNED
https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/126/election_eo_13848.pdf

ACTOR CAUGHT WEARING BIDEN MASK! JOE BIDEN IS A FAKE!
https://ugetube.com/watch/actor-caught-wearing-biden-mask-joe-biden-is-a-fake_ER6RwLtHVk8yqVI.html

Bizarre Photo of Joe Biden’s Ear Has Set the Internet Ablaze
https://waynedupree.com/2021/09/joe-biden-ear-photo/

Biden's fake booster shot
https://amg-news.com/archives/14820

Does This Video Prove Joe Biden Is Using a Green Screen?
https://welovetrump.com/2021/03/17/does-this-video-prove-joe-biden-is-using-a-green-screen/

JET BUZZES FAKE WHITE HOUSE’S NO FLY ZONE BECAUSE ITS A FAKE WHITE HOUSE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vjaFeRxuRTUm/

JOE BIDEN'S FAKE WHITE HOUSE - FILMED AT CASTLE ROCK STUDIOS - TRUMP IS STILL THE PRESIDENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9S7VNesqf0vk/

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Foreign Interference in or Undermining Public Confidence in United States Elections
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/09/07/notice-on-the-continuation-of-the-national-emergency-with-respect-to-foreign-interference-in-or-undermining-public-confidence-in-united-states-elections/

Why Didn’t Biden Get the Traditional Inauguration Gun Salute?
https://write-aholic.com/why-didnt-biden-get-a-presidential-battery-salute/

Mar-A-Lago Advanced Technology Shield?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gi6ul1u3B10&;list=PLZBA51pUIXc2kjOpBpIMljrKKjX-zh0pM&index=2

If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin

For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:

https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/

Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:

https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/

Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.

https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/

Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Keywords
trumppoliticspresidentbidenwhite-housefake-president
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