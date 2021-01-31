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PROPHETIC SIGNS JAN 31, 2021 - SYRIAN TROOPS NEAR ISRAEL'S BORDER
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120 views • January 31, 2021
Syrian Troops Spotted Amassing Near Israel's Mt Hermon Border …. When will Joe Biden call Benjamin Netanyahu?.... Introducing a Global Covid travel pass to get the world moving
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