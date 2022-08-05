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MY LAWSUIT UPDATE! (Hearing on Aug 18)
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy Hall
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy HallCheckmark Icon
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53 views • August 05, 2022

Aug 3, 2022


Thank you to everyone who has contributed to my lawsuit against the Orange County Board of Supervisors. Here is a snapshot of the background behind why I chose to take on this project, and where we are today.


Help me sue to end the emergency!

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org

Can't do it without your help -- thank you!


Ready to elevate your physical, mental, emotional & spiritual aspects of your life?

Join my mind/body wellness webinar! Replay available here:

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/classes/p/mindbody-makeover-private-webinar


SUBSCRIBE to this channel for 5pm daily live streams!!

https://www.youtube.comTheHealthyAmerican


SUBSCRIBE to this channel for 5pm daily live streams!!

https://www.youtube.comTheHealthyAmerican


Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall

Positive encouragement, daily 11am pacific:

https://www.youtube.com/c/LivingSwellwithPeggyHall


PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS:

https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur


HOW TO WIN IN COURT:

https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7


PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx


FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn


PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM:

http://peggyhall.tv


PREPARE WITH PEGGY, LONG-TERM FOOD SUPPLY:

http://preparewithpeggy.com


INSTAGRAM: https://tinyurl.com/mr2f4as6

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/peggy.hall1

TELEGRAM: The Healthy American with Peggy Hall

RUMBLE: https://tinyurl.com/46fsvu6y

BITCHUTE: https://tinyurl.com/2p836pja

BRIGHTEON: https://tinyurl.com/3knnv4ht


SNAIL MAIL:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681

San Clemente, CA 92674

I LOVE Getting your cards, letters and goodies, and I often share them on my shows!


FREE NEWSLETTER

https://tinyurl.com/ya6znumn


QUESTIONS / COLLABS:

[email protected]


ABOUT THE HEALTHY AMERICAN:

Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight it.


ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL

At the helm of Truth & Freedom.

Educator, encourager and activist.

BA in Political Science

Master's in International Policy

Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine

30+ years as educator and consultant

Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight tyranny.

Teaching about your rights and the laws that protect them.

www.thehealthyamerican.org

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lawsuitthehealthyamericanpeggyhall
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