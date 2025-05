RACIAL PURITY - Adolf Hitler

Mainsite:

https://www.wuwox.com/c/derhauptmann









More:





https://argentbeacon.com/









Also watch Vincent Reynouard:





https://www.wuwox.com/c/vincentreynouardmirror









And Ernst Zundel:





https://www.wuwox.com/c/avof









Also interesting is Henry Hafenmayer (German) and Alfred Schaefer (German), Horst Mahler (German)





https://www.wuwox.com/c/henryhafenmayer









Also search for historical videos on goyimtv.com or bitchute.com with VPN from USA (blocked for europe all historical videos!)

Or on https://archive.org (also very interesting)

Or https://truthpodium.org/





Interesting Flyers:

https://www.gtvflyers.com/





Search for videos of "impartial truth", "historia prohibida", "alerta judaida", "spero patria"