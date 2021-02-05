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NYC Bill De Blasio Stabs First Amendment in Back with BLM Knife; Racist Left + Road to Civil War
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90 views • February 05, 2021
Giving preferential treatment to Black Lives Matter to be able to protest, while shutting down all other gatherings, New York City and Bill De Blasio are leading the charge to cancel the first amendment, to show preferential treatment for one group over all else. It is totalitarianism, communism, and it is repression.
NYC Bill De Blasio Stabs First Amendment in Back with BLM Knife; Racist Left + Road to Civil War
#BLM #NYC #BlackLivesMatter #BillDeBlasio
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NYC Bill De Blasio Stabs First Amendment in Back with BLM Knife; Racist Left + Road to Civil War
#BLM #NYC #BlackLivesMatter #BillDeBlasio
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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