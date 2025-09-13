© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Charlie Kirk Assassination
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • 1 day ago
*WARNING*
This is actual footage from Charlie Kirk's assassination. Don't watch if you don't want to see the tragedy.
It appears to show the real shooter standing just to his right, the man in the dark shirt, holding his gun under his armpit. You can see him in the image if you don't want to view the video.
There is a flash, then as he steps back as he conceals his weapon.
It looks to me that it was his security team that killed him, not the patsy they are parading all over the internet and news. I just found this on my my facebook feed. I'm sure it will disappear quickly. I saw the original video yesterday on the net, but today I can't find it anywhere. If anyone has the original footage, please send it to Mike Adams so he can evaluate it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.