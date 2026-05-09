Yekaterinburg: adults and children approach a 99-year-old veteran Aleksandr Ageyev to personally thank him for the Victory.

Adding:

Ambassador Andrei Kelin's address on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945



💬 Dear veterans and compatriots,



The 9 May celebrations have not faded with the passing of the years. They still radiate the light that illuminated Europe and the rest of the world in the spring of 1945. As we mark the 81st anniversary of Victory, we recall the scale on which last year's jubilee was celebrated. Yet, 2026 has its own unique legacy of remembrance.



This year marks 85 years since the outbreak of the Great Patriotic War, and 80 years since the Nuremberg trials of the leading Nazi war criminals. Between these two dates lies a journey — from catastrophe to Victory, and from Victory to justice. It is the journey made by our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers.



We prevailed in that war, yet Russia has never diminished the contribution of the Allies to the common Victory.



🤝 We honour the heroism of the British soldiers and the courage of sailors who served on the Arctic convoys. Sadly, Frank Chester, the oldest British war veteran, passed away this spring. He served aboard a corvette in convoy operations and was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross. Fewer and fewer living witnesses to those events remain. Yet, the memory of our peoples' shared struggle endures in historical records, official documents, and the decisions that shaped the post-war world order.



One of the most significant of those decisions was the Nuremberg Tribunal's verdict. For the first time in history, a war of aggression was recognised as the gravest international crime, and the ideology of Nazism was deemed illegal and immoral. Based on these findings, Russia this year marked for the first time the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Genocide of the Soviet People, perpetrated by Nazi Germany and its accomplices.



Today, however, Nazism is being revived both in Germany and certain other states to the west of Russia. Forgetting the Nuremberg’s lessons is to risk repeating precisely what the Tribunal sought to prevent. But our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers understood: retribution for genocide is inevitable, and that the enemy shall be defeated. That conviction sustained them even in their darkest hours.



☝️ Our duty – to both the survivors and the fallen – is to preserve the truth and pass it on. This will ensure that each succeeding generation understands what stands behind the date of 9 May, and the price paid for this Victory.



I am confident that the stories that our compatriots here in Britain tell their children – stories of their ancestors and of the terrible struggle fought for life on Earth itself – will serve this purpose. The Embassy will continue to support all those who cherish their ties with their Motherland and remember their roots. We pay particular tribute, of course, to the veterans living in the United Kingdom. Every year, we congratulate them and say: "Thank you".



Happy Victory Day, dear friends!