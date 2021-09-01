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Dr Bryan Ardis - Exposing The Truth Behind Covid-19 Protocols
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222 views • September 01, 2021
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Dr. Bryan Ardis is joining us. In early 2020 Bryan lost his Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, he has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health".
He is passionate about exposing corruption of the medical system and the powers that be in this country. My focus is on medical freedom, education, and waking up the world with the truth. Please welcome Dr. Bryan Ardis to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
#DrBryanArdis #Covid-19Protocols #Ivermectin #Remdesivir #HCQ #Vaccine #Virus #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
He is passionate about exposing corruption of the medical system and the powers that be in this country. My focus is on medical freedom, education, and waking up the world with the truth. Please welcome Dr. Bryan Ardis to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
🤝 - Today’s Show Is Brought To You By www.NaturallyInspiredMinerals.com
(Easily Absorbable, Liquid Colloidal Minerals, Highest Quality Supplements)
- 🤝
❤️ - You Are Invited To Join Tammy's Live Naturally Inspired Community - ❤️
Go to https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🦻- Listen To Tammy's Exclusive Daily Show About Health, Mindset and Freedom
🤝 - Connect With Tammy Directly
🤲 - Get Access To All of Tammy's Content On One Platform
✍️ - Daily Blog/Articles
🎙 - Weekly Podcast/Videocast (Interviews With Doctors, Researchers and Thought Leaders)
🎬 - Daily Audio/Video Podcast Clips
🍎 - Organic Lifestyle Pictures/Videos/Audiograms
🤸♀️- Health & Fitness Tips, Recipes And More
🙊 - Help Tammy Defeat Censorship!
❤️ - Become A Member At - ❤️
https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🙏 - Support Tammy’s Mission Here - 🙏
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Social Platforms - 🤛
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com -🎙
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com - 🔥
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com - ✍️
❤️ - https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired - ❤️
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
#DrBryanArdis #Covid-19Protocols #Ivermectin #Remdesivir #HCQ #Vaccine #Virus #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
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