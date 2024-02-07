Create New Account
BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #26
channel image
TheREDWords
4 Subscribers
21 views
Published 15 hours ago

After King Jesus defeats all evil, Revelation, chapter 20 explains the details and reasons for Satan's demise. Also this chapter introduces King Jesus' Millennial Kingdom reign and what happens at the Great White Throne Judgement at the end of that 1000 years.

Transcripts available on www.TheREDWords.website/LISTEN page, click the TRANSCRIPTS button. Visit the BLOG page for more...

