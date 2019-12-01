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Using Colloidal Silver in a Nasal Spray Bottle for Sinus Issues and Allergies
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253 views • December 01, 2019
Colloidal silver is one of the most effective natural substances you can use for knocking out sinus infections or alleviating nasal allergy symptoms. All you need is some 5 to 10 ppm colloidal silver, and a small nasal spray bottle.
In this video, you'll learn how to use colloidal silver intranasally for maximum benefit against nasal allergies and sinus conditions. Plus, you'll learn how to quickly and easily make your own nasal spray "squeeze" bottle for using colloidal silver intranasally. And you'll learn where to get the little glass nasal pump spray bottles from commercial sources.
After you've seen the video, be sure to get your FREE 7-part mini-course in successful colloidal silver usage, by going to www.TheSilverEdge.com
In this video, you'll learn how to use colloidal silver intranasally for maximum benefit against nasal allergies and sinus conditions. Plus, you'll learn how to quickly and easily make your own nasal spray "squeeze" bottle for using colloidal silver intranasally. And you'll learn where to get the little glass nasal pump spray bottles from commercial sources.
After you've seen the video, be sure to get your FREE 7-part mini-course in successful colloidal silver usage, by going to www.TheSilverEdge.com
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