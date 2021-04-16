© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SARDINE Supreme Court PACKING!! Shapiro, Sen. Thune and Tucker Shred Dems Latest Coups
Follow
0
Share
Report
91 views • April 16, 2021
Are Democrats SERIOUSLY considering Packing the Supreme Court?!? An idea that TOO radical for even FDR! Well, the bill is in; and I don't mean Hillary's Bill. They have introduced legislation to increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court from 9 to 13. Let's see how that will go!
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.