Are Spiritual Gifts for Today? | Studies with Stearman-JUNE 24 2026

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What are spiritual gifts, and why did God give them to the church? In this insightful study through 1 Corinthians 11–12, Gary examines Paul's teaching on heresies, church unity, the gifts of the Spirit, and the proper functioning of the body of Christ. This timeless message also addresses false doctrine, spiritual discernment, and the importance of remaining grounded in sound biblical teaching as we await Christ's return.