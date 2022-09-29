Nord Stream, Border Crisis, Nullification, and More - The JD Rucker Show 9-28-2022

The real questions that need to be answered about the Nord Stream attack, how the border crisis is happening as planned, and nullification for states against future 2nd Amendment attacks. We discussed these stories and more on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.
References:
https://americafirstreport.com/14-things-we-know-about-the-mysterious-explosions-that-severely-damaged-the-nord-stream-1-and-nord-stream-2-pipelines/
https://americafirstreport.com/forget-the-blame-game-nord-stream-sabotage-is-about-the-great-reset-and-nothing-else/
https://americafirstreport.com/texas-to-biden-on-gun-control-come-and-take-it/
https://americafirstreport.com/top-immigration-official-admits-biden-harris-regime-is-only-removing-a-fraction-of-illegals/
https://americafirstreport.com/5-major-events-that-have-happened-within-the-last-100-hours/
https://jdrucker.com/gold
