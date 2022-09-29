Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nord Stream, Border Crisis, Nullification, and More - The JD Rucker Show 9-28-2022
102 views
channel image
JD Rucker
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

The real questions that need to be answered about the Nord Stream attack, how the border crisis is happening as planned, and nullification for states against future 2nd Amendment attacks. We discussed these stories and more on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.

References:
https://americafirstreport.com/14-things-we-know-about-the-mysterious-explosions-that-severely-damaged-the-nord-stream-1-and-nord-stream-2-pipelines/
https://americafirstreport.com/forget-the-blame-game-nord-stream-sabotage-is-about-the-great-reset-and-nothing-else/
https://americafirstreport.com/texas-to-biden-on-gun-control-come-and-take-it/
https://americafirstreport.com/top-immigration-official-admits-biden-harris-regime-is-only-removing-a-fraction-of-illegals/
https://americafirstreport.com/5-major-events-that-have-happened-within-the-last-100-hours/
https://jdrucker.com/gold

Keywords
border crisisnullification2nd amendmentnord streamthe jd rucker show

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket