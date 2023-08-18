Create New Account
Washing machine EMF test
I don't have anything against the brand, it is a very good brand, all washing machines will make EMF. Just don't place your bed against the other side of the wall.

Tecsun PL-310ET:
https://www.banggood.com/Tecsun-PL-310ET-Full-Band-Digital-Demodulator-FM-AM-SW-LW-Stereo-Radio-Receiver-p-1254466.html?rmmds=search&cur_warehouse=CN

Dirty Electricity EMI Meter:
https://www.trifield.com/product/em100/
 https://greenwavefilters.com/dirty-electricity-meter/

Gigahertz ME3851A:
https://gigahertz-solutions.com/Measurement/Low-Frequency


There is a new version of the Esmog Spion on the market:
https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/

Cornet ED88T:
https://www.radmeters.com/Cornet-ED88TPlus5G2.html
https://www.geotellurique.fr/detecteurs-toutes-frequences/1168-754-mesureur-champs-electromagnetiques-hautes-et-basses-frequences-cornet-ed88tplus2-.html#/124-modele-standard

