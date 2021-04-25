© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tough Convos - Accidental Intentions 04/23/21
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • April 25, 2021
Not her Truth or His Truth but the Truth, I’m not saying what you have
experienced is not real or true what I am saying is that what you have
experienced is your truth ……….
Why do people shy away from tough conversations? Why has society become so desensitized to the manner in which they communicate? Why is there so much disrespect online?
experienced is not real or true what I am saying is that what you have
experienced is your truth ……….
Why do people shy away from tough conversations? Why has society become so desensitized to the manner in which they communicate? Why is there so much disrespect online?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.