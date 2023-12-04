"US Children Living Only With Their Mothers Has Doubled In 50 Years"

For whatever it actually means, the U.S. Censes Bureau in a 2022 study says the number of U.S. children living with two parents has dropped since 1968. Fifty years ago 85% of children under 18 lived with two parents, but by 2020 it had fallen to 70%. The report also found that the number of children living only with their mother has doubled since 1968. The findings coincide with a significant drop in marriage rates in the U.S. , making the country having the world's highest rate of children living in single-parent households.