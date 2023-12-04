Create New Account
"US Children Living Only With Their Mothers Has Doubled In 50 Years"
Hal Graves
Published 13 hours ago

For whatever it actually means, the U.S. Censes Bureau in a 2022 study says the number of U.S. children living with two parents has dropped since 1968.  Fifty years ago 85% of children under 18 lived with two parents, but by 2020 it had fallen to 70%.  The report also found that the number of children living only with their mother has doubled since 1968.  The findings coincide with a significant drop in marriage rates in the U.S. , making the country having the world's highest rate of children living in single-parent households. 

Keywords
us newsus childrenless two parent householdsmother only households has doubled since 1968us families have changedtwo parent homes has fallen to 70 percentmarriage rates in the us are droppingliving arrangements can affect childrens outcomesus has the worlds highest rates of single-parent householdsin britain less then half of households have two parent homes

