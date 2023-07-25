Create New Account
REDACTED NEWS: The WEF plan to control our lives just scored a BIG win
NZ Will Remember
Published 18 hours ago

"Would you let a someone implant a microchip into your hand if you would receive 2,000 dollars a month in return? Klaus Schwab's WEF plan to implant CBDC's in your hand is coming to fruition. We’ll give you a universal basic income of 2,000 euros or 2,000 dollars a month if you allow us to put a microchip in your hand? That’s exactly what’s about to happen as part of the roll out of the central bank digital currencies. Klaus Scwab laid out this plan in 2016."

SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v32b5xy-the-wef-plan-to-control-our-lives-just-scored-a-big-win-redacted-with-natal.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow


