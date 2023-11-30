Taiwan Taken Peacefully? | John Moody (TPC #1,383)

His book: https://www.amazon.com/Just-Another-Country-Episode-Trilogy-ebook/dp/B0CN5B1N8L/ref=sr_1_1?qid=1699973914&refinements=p_27:John+Moody&s=digital-text&sr=1-1&text=John+Moody
John Moody, author of Just Another Country — A Novel: The Final Episode of the Hui Trilogy. Moody is the former Executive Vice President, Executive Editor for Fox News. A former Rome bureau chief for Time magazine, he is the author of four books including "Pope John Paul II : Biography."
Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month
Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast
Prints (posters, blankets, everything etc): https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/1-tommy-carrigan
Clothing Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies
Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1
Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.