Taiwan Taken Peacefully? | John Moody (TPC #1,383)

His book: https://www.amazon.com/Just-Another-Country-Episode-Trilogy-ebook/dp/B0CN5B1N8L/ref=sr_1_1?qid=1699973914&refinements=p_27:John+Moody&s=digital-text&sr=1-1&text=John+Moody





John Moody, author of Just Another Country — A Novel: The Final Episode of the Hui Trilogy. Moody is the former Executive Vice President, Executive Editor for Fox News. A former Rome bureau chief for Time magazine, he is the author of four books including "Pope John Paul II : Biography."





Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month





Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast





Prints (posters, blankets, everything etc): https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/1-tommy-carrigan





Clothing Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies





Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com





Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1





Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC