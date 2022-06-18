© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT.
RT crew visited a Donetsk hospital where shelling victims are being treated, as the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics come under intense fire.
Local authorities reported earlier on Monday that Ukraine fired hundreds of missiles and shells at Donetsk. Russia has accused Kiev of deliberately targeting civilians.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v18oken-rt-visits-donetsk-hospital-after-shelling.html