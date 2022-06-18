RT visits Donetsk hospital after shelling

RT.

RT crew visited a Donetsk hospital where shelling victims are being treated, as the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics come under intense fire.





Local authorities reported earlier on Monday that Ukraine fired hundreds of missiles and shells at Donetsk. Russia has accused Kiev of deliberately targeting civilians.









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