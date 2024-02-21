Tucker on 🔥🔥🔥 | Glenn Beck: first interview in the U.S. since return from Russia

Tucker Carlson Network · Glenn Beck sits down with Tucker for his first interview in the U.S. since returning from Russia.

outtakes:

Tucker: "I'm motivated by my loathing of the people in charge. The one thing I know a lot about are the people who populate the ruling class. I'm not against ruling classes. Every society has one. I'm just against incompetent, selfish, nasty, stupid people being in charge."





Tucker: "American citizens being replaced by foreigners who are being encouraged to go into the military. The military will be used as a tool of domestic political control. And it's much easier to do that with foreigners than it is with people who grew up in this country."





Tucker: "They haven't released the JFK files over 60 years later. We have over a billion classified documents. So it's not a democracy in the sense they told us it was."





Tucker: "I'm advocating to a return to America of 1993. Is that really radical? No, I don't think it's very radical. In fact, I think we should be demanding it. You should not put up with this. I don't want to hear the excuses. It's not acceptable."





Tucker on NSA surveillance: "I got a call from a NYT reporter asking when I was interviewing Putin. And there's no way they could have known that. I didn't tell anybody. They clearly did it again. They leaked it to the NYT in an effort to scuttle the interview."





Tucker: "I've been accused of being pro-Putin and I'm not. But if I was, that's okay too. I'm an adult man and an American citizen. I can have any opinion I want. And the idea that a small number of people in DC get to decide what I believe is not something that I accept."





Tucker: "Boris Johnson calls me a tool of the Kremlin or something. So I put in a request for an interview with Boris Johnson. Finally one of his advisors gets back to me and says he will talk to you but it's going to cost you a million dollars. He wants a million dollars."





.

Tucker Carlson refutes the media's narrative that he wants a Russia-style authoritarian state to clean up our streets: "It's not like you have to be a fascist to have an orderly society. We HAD one."





Tucker: "It really takes someone like Lindsey Graham, who doesn't have children, to be like no, the most important thing is some city in Eastern Europe. Honestly, what does that have to do with El Paso or my kids? Nothing. It's a syndrome, kind of."





@TCNetwork

@glennbeck

https://x.com/glennbeck/status/1760091968661487898?s=20