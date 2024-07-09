Naomi Wolf: Too Many Silent Voices During Steve Bannon's Imprisonment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From Dr. Naomi Wolf’s recent article (link below): “On July 1, 2024, the US detained its most prominent political prisoner; its most obvious political prisoner probably since the incarceration of Japanese-Americans in World War 2…
This is where we are.
If you don’t speak out now, they won’t pass you by. That is a false calculation.
It won’t be Steve Bannon, next time, and thus ‘not you.’
Because of your silence now —
Next time, it will be you.”
Naomi Wolf’s article: “What Time It Is: The Imprisonment of Stephen K Bannon”: https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/what-time-it-is
DailyClout: https://dailyclout.io/
Naomi Wolf’s substack: https://naomiwolf.substack.com/
(July 8, 2024) Dave Brat with Naomi Wolf on Bannon’s War Room: https://rumble.com/v562uj6-wolf-too-many-silent-voices-during-bannons-imprisonment.html