BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Can We Learn About Worship from the Wise Men?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 4 months ago

In this episode, we explore the story of the Wise Men who came to worship Jesus Christ. The speaker reads from both the Bible and the song 'Old Little Town of Bethlehem' by Philip Brooks to highlight the importance of worship. Learn what real worship looks like, including the act of humbling oneself and presenting oneself to God before giving any gifts. Discover how true worship is about deep humility, not just singing and clapping. This message reminds us of the significance of Jesus' birth and calls on viewers to reflect on who and what they truly worship.

00:00 Introduction and Overview
00:07 The Story of Bethlehem
01:23 The Wise Men and Their Worship
02:15 Understanding True Worship
03:25 Biblical Examples of Worship
07:12 The Importance of Worship in Our Lives
08:28 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Keywords
jesus christfaithworshipbethlehemhumilitywise menchurch attendancechristmas seasonbiblical storiesreligious devotiongift-givingsatan temptationprophetic testimoniesdistraction during worship
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy