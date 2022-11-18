Dane Wigington Preaches Cultural/Theological Communism

This is a snippet or video clip of Dane Wigington preaching egalitarianism which is the idea that all religions are equal which is also synonymous with liberalism because if all religions are equal we all have a right to practice any religion which ultimately concludes to communism the idea that all religions are equal and indifferent and worship the same God and lead to the same truth.

This is heresy/apostate according to the Catholic faith and is irrational because God does not sow division among his flock and this kind of thinking is dangerous and anti Christian.