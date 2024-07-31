MEMORARE





Hail holy queen mother of mercy

Our life our sweetness and our hope

To thee we come sinful and sorrowful

To stand before thy throne





Ave Maria gratia plena

To thee we send up our sighs

In this valley of tears weeping

And mourning do we cry





Oh holy Mother of God pray for us

Show us heaven's light

That we may be made worthy

Of the promises of Christ





Remember most gracious Virgin Mary

That never was it known

That anyone who fled to Thy protection

Was left unaided and alone





Oh most gracious advocate

Thine eyes of mercy turn to us

And after this our exile

Show unto us Thy son Jesus





Lyrics adapted from Hail Ho;y Queen

and Memorare

Music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024



