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A cappella doo-wop with beatboxing and vocal percussion, Male lead tenor vocals, baritone harmonies, and a deep bass vocal line mimicking a plucked double bass, The arrangement features rhythmic vocalizations like shooby-doo and bumba-dum, A vocal percussionist provides a drum kit sound with sharp snare pops and kick drum thumps, The tempo is 132 BPM in the key of E Major, The structure alternates between harmonized choruses and lead-driven verses with call-and-response backing vocals, Handclaps and finger snaps accentuate the backbeat in certain sections
[Intro]
[vocal bass line enters, rhythmic beatboxing]
Bumba-dum bumba-dum bumba-dum
Hello, hello again (shoopie-doo shoopie-doo)
Hello, hello again
[vocal harmonies swell]
Ding-dong, ding-dong, ding-a-long-a-long-a-long
Bumba-dum bumba-dum bumba-dum-way
[Chorus]
[lead tenor vocals]
Oh, life could be a dream
If I could take you up in paradise up above
If you would tell me I'm the only one that you love
Life could be a dream, sweetheart
Hello, hello again (shoopie-doo shoopie-doo)
And hop along again
[Chorus 2]
[full vocal ensemble, energetic beatboxing]
Oh, life could be a dream
If I could take you up in paradise up above
If you would tell me I'm the only one that you love
Life could be a dream, sweetheart
Hello, hello again (shoopie-doo shoopie-doo)
And hop along again
[Bridge]
[scat singing]
Shoopie-doo, shoopie-doo
Ya-da-da-da-da-da
Shoopie-doo, shoopie-doo
Ya-da-da-da-da-da
Ya-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da
[Outro]
[handclaps enter]
Hello, hello again (shoopie-doo shoopie-doo)
And hop along again
[vocal bass flourish]
Bumba-dum
Hello, hello, hello, hello again (shoopie-doo shoopie-doo)
And hop along again
Hello, hello, hello again (shoopie-doo shoopie-doo)
Hello, hello, hello again
[final vocal chord]