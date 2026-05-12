A cappella doo-wop with beatboxing and vocal percussion, Male lead tenor vocals, baritone harmonies, and a deep bass vocal line mimicking a plucked double bass, The arrangement features rhythmic vocalizations like shooby-doo and bumba-dum, A vocal percussionist provides a drum kit sound with sharp snare pops and kick drum thumps, The tempo is 132 BPM in the key of E Major, The structure alternates between harmonized choruses and lead-driven verses with call-and-response backing vocals, Handclaps and finger snaps accentuate the backbeat in certain sections

[Intro]

[vocal bass line enters, rhythmic beatboxing]

Bumba-dum bumba-dum bumba-dum

Hello, hello again (shoopie-doo shoopie-doo)

Hello, hello again

[vocal harmonies swell]

Ding-dong, ding-dong, ding-a-long-a-long-a-long

Bumba-dum bumba-dum bumba-dum-way



[Chorus]

[lead tenor vocals]

Oh, life could be a dream

If I could take you up in paradise up above

If you would tell me I'm the only one that you love

Life could be a dream, sweetheart

Hello, hello again (shoopie-doo shoopie-doo)

And hop along again



[Chorus 2]

[full vocal ensemble, energetic beatboxing]

Oh, life could be a dream

If I could take you up in paradise up above

If you would tell me I'm the only one that you love

Life could be a dream, sweetheart

Hello, hello again (shoopie-doo shoopie-doo)

And hop along again



[Bridge]

[scat singing]

Shoopie-doo, shoopie-doo

Ya-da-da-da-da-da

Shoopie-doo, shoopie-doo

Ya-da-da-da-da-da

Ya-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da



[Outro]

[handclaps enter]

Hello, hello again (shoopie-doo shoopie-doo)

And hop along again

[vocal bass flourish]

Bumba-dum

Hello, hello, hello, hello again (shoopie-doo shoopie-doo)

And hop along again

Hello, hello, hello again (shoopie-doo shoopie-doo)

Hello, hello, hello again

[final vocal chord]

