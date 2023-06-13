Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tuesday Topic of the Week June 13 2023: 10 Year Old Bullied to Death
11 views
channel image
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Published Yesterday |

A ten year old boy, Lukas Illescas, has ended his own life after months of bullying by other children at Hill rest Elementary School in New York.

This week's topic may be too disturbing for some viewers to watch. It covers a very sensitive topic. If this is triggering to you, do not watch it. Important links posted below:

gofundme.com/f/Justice for luckas

mirror.co.uk/news/us-news/bullied-10-year-old-killed-30193480

dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12171663/Cops-probe-suicide-bullied-10-year-old-boy-family-claims-school-ignored-issues-months.html

Keywords
suicidebullyingchildschool bullying

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket