Tuesday Topic of the Week June 13 2023: 10 Year Old Bullied to Death

A ten year old boy, Lukas Illescas, has ended his own life after months of bullying by other children at Hill rest Elementary School in New York.
This week's topic may be too disturbing for some viewers to watch. It covers a very sensitive topic. If this is triggering to you, do not watch it. Important links posted below:
gofundme.com/f/Justice for luckas
mirror.co.uk/news/us-news/bullied-10-year-old-killed-30193480
dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12171663/Cops-probe-suicide-bullied-10-year-old-boy-family-claims-school-ignored-issues-months.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.