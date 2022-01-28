WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: Embalmers Find Veins & Arteries Filled with Never Before Seen Rubbery Clots - Dr. Jane Ruby, Stew Peters Show

In this worldwide exclusive, Dr. Jane Ruby meets with board-certified Embalmer and funeral Director, Richard Hirschman who reveals, for the first time ever, arteries and veins filled with unnatural blood clot combinations with strange fibrous materials that are completely filling the vascular system.



Many of the victims reportedly died of heart attacks and strokes.



Mr. Hirschman reports that he found resistance when he tried to embalm these jabbed patients, and then found these strange materials and pulled them from the large vessels of the bodies.



It only started happening after the vaccines were rolled out.

He also reported that he has gone from seeing 50% of his embalmed cases with these types of blockages rise to almost 80%.



This doesn’t happen to everyone. Only those who die after vaccination.

So he can tell who was vaccinated.



This tells you everything you need to know.