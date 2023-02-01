New Inner Domain Races and New Intervention Protocol with Randi Green

I sit down with Randi Green of the Systemic Energetic Awareness (SEA) Forum https://randigreen.one and Higher Awareness Lifestyle (HAL) Academy https://toveje.dk to converse about her new video "New Inner Domain Races and New Intervention Protocol" from the 2023 Higher Order Systemic Energetic New Reality (HOSE NR) Challenges Updates https://randigreen.one/the-hose-reality-challenges/updates-on-the-transition-into-a-de1-system
Also mentioned and discussed:
• The Progression Sciences https://toveje.dk/the-hal-progression-sciences/
• Her bio, background, and work
• The importance behind her unique terminology and approach including:
◦ why "extra-systemic"?
◦ her own high level way of conveying and interpreting events both similar and significantly different from other systems like various esoteric teachings, ageless wisdom teachings and other galactic history https://integratingpresence.com/resources/links-for-potential-study-into-higher-level-information-awareness-and-cultivating-discernment as well as what others mention of gridwork, missions, agendas, programs and exopolitics
◦ Astral origins, background, dynamics, history, connections and what it bridges into
• Context and related material for her new video "New Inner Domain Races and New Intervention Protocol" which involves:
◦ the end of "the event protocol"
◦ various levels of relative reality configuration
◦ extra-systemic races
◦ newly encountered council technology and protocol
◦ agreements on how agreements plan to significantly the greater reality
◦ wars
◦ the uncertainties of how it could change our reality
• her YouTube video series and channels:
◦ Randi's take on Buddhism https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCX37KDSNtOxIt8eXPw36Jv1LX64cko7-
◦ Understanding the Chakra Teachings https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtmGRQHRSsOmYfljgSvBpGHL0odr5t0En
◦ https://www.youtube.com/@halsystemicenergeticawareness
◦ https://www.youtube.com/@thehalchangemakerproject
◦ https://www.youtube.com/@thehalacademybyrandigreen
• some of her projects and work:
◦ Progression Sciences coursework
◦ the 2023 Higher Order Systemic Energetic New Reality (HOSE NR) Challenges Updates this video is from https://randigreen.one/the-hose-reality-challenges/updates-on-the-transition-into-a-de1-system
◦ Food Health and Environment project https://toveje.dk/the-changemaker-project/the-hal-chmar-project-2023/hal-chmar-updates
◦ Changemaker Project https://toveje.dk/the-changemaker-project/
◦ Stargate course https://randigreen.one/the-hose-reality-challenges/the-hose-nr-challenges
◦ THE SYSTEMIC-ENERGETIC AWARENESS FORUM The Systemic-Energetic Awareness Forum at https://Randigreen.one
◦ Group calls for The HAL Progression Work Group Class 2023 https://toveje.dk/the-hal-progression-sciences/the-hal-progression-work-group-class-2023
Original post for all the links: https://integratingpresence.com/2023/01/29/podcast-new-inner-domain-races-and-new-intervention-protocol-with-randi-green/
