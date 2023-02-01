New Inner Domain Races and New Intervention Protocol with Randi Green

I sit down with Randi Green of the Systemic Energetic Awareness (SEA) Forum https://randigreen.one and Higher Awareness Lifestyle (HAL) Academy https://toveje.dk to converse about her new video "New Inner Domain Races and New Intervention Protocol" from the 2023 Higher Order Systemic Energetic New Reality (HOSE NR) Challenges Updates https://randigreen.one/the-hose-reality-challenges/updates-on-the-transition-into-a-de1-system

Also mentioned and discussed:

• The Progression Sciences https://toveje.dk/the-hal-progression-sciences/

• Her bio, background, and work

• The importance behind her unique terminology and approach including:

◦ why "extra-systemic"?

◦ her own high level way of conveying and interpreting events both similar and significantly different from other systems like various esoteric teachings, ageless wisdom teachings and other galactic history https://integratingpresence.com/resources/links-for-potential-study-into-higher-level-information-awareness-and-cultivating-discernment as well as what others mention of gridwork, missions, agendas, programs and exopolitics

◦ Astral origins, background, dynamics, history, connections and what it bridges into

• Context and related material for her new video "New Inner Domain Races and New Intervention Protocol" which involves:

◦ the end of "the event protocol"

◦ various levels of relative reality configuration

◦ extra-systemic races

◦ newly encountered council technology and protocol

◦ agreements on how agreements plan to significantly the greater reality

◦ wars

◦ the uncertainties of how it could change our reality

