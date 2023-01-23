Proof the RAPTURE IS BEFORE the 7 YEAR Tribulation Period #leftbehind #rapture #shorts #sixthseal

The evidence supports the pre-tribulation rapture, at the 6th Seal. Not the same time as the apocalyptic thriller Left Behind movie, series, which is mid-tribulation.

Based on the following passages: Revelation 6:12-16 And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood; And the stars of heaven fell unto the earth, even as a fig tree casteth her untimely figs, when she is shaken of a mighty wind. And the heaven departed as a scroll when it is rolled together; and every mountain and island were moved out of their places. And the kings of the earth, and the great men, and the rich men, and the chief captains, and the mighty men, and every bondman, and every free man, hid themselves in the dens and in the rocks of the mountains; And said to the mountains and rocks, Fall on us, and hide us from the face of him that sitteth on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb:





1 Thessalonians 4:14-17 For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus WILL GOD BRING WITH HIM. For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which ARE ALIVE AND REMAIN UNTO THE COMING of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep. For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then WE WHICH ARE ALIVE and remain shall be caught up together WITH THEM IN THE CLOUDS, to meet the Lord IN THE AIR: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.



Mark 13:26-27 And then shall they see the Son of man coming in the clouds with great power and glory. And then shall he send his angels, and SHALL GATHER TOGETHER HIS ELECT from the four winds, from the uttermost PART OF THE EARTH to the uttermost part of heaven.

Luke 17:32-36 Remember Lot's wife. Whosoever shall seek to save his life shall lose it; and whosoever shall lose his life shall preserve it. I tell you, in that night there shall be two men in one bed; the ONE SHALL BE TAKEN, and the other shall be left. Two women shall be grinding together; the ONE SHALL BE TAKEN, and the other left. Two men shall be in the field; the ONE SHALL BE TAKEN, and the other left.





Matthew 24:27-31 For as the lightning cometh out of the east, and shineth even unto the west; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be. For wheresoever the carcase is, there will the eagles be gathered together. Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken: And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all the tribes of the earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory. And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other.

