Second Armenian genocide Ancient Christian population TARGETED in Middle East

Glenn Beck
Oct 15, 2023
As the world reacts to the horrors committed by Hamas in Israel, Glenn wants to bring attention to another tragedy as well: Azerbaijan's continued genocide of the Armenian people. Former International Religious Freedom Ambassador at Large Samuel Brownback joins Glenn to explain the current crisis as Azerbaijan attempts to cut off an Armenian enclave: "This is yet another ancient Christian population being driven out of the Middle East region." And he argues that this is yet another move by the "Axis of Evil" countries to gain power around the world as the United States looks the other way. So, what should the country — and we the people — do?
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRc03O2hGsI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.