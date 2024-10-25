Hellcat Running Wild Like The Spirit In The Sky

.... over 150 mph.... no cop car can even begin to catch up to him... you won't a one...and he literally outruns 2 helicopters, one is forced to eventually turn back for gas reasons, the other helicopter tries to keep up, and although not shown in this segment of the video, when the Hellcat finally does stop, and the driver runs into a field next to the freeway, it takes the helicopter a good 15 minutes to arrive on seen, that's how far of a distance the Hellcat put between himself and the helicopter, and that's with the Hellcat having to follow every bend and curve in the freeway, and with the helicopter being able to bee line it, flattening out all the curves, so to speak.

The Hellcat was stolen from a Houston shopping mall, by a 25 year old, with minor previous offenses, who ended up getting like 1 month in jail and a fine and probation, for this, if I remember right. He hid out in the brush along the freeway when the Hellcat ran out of gas... at 160 mph or so, you can probably visually see your fuel tank gauge arrow, actually moving, steadily, downwards, in real time... anyhow, he hid out in the brush for about an hour until cops with dogs flushed him out. Nice try though.