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WTC7 ABC 13:54 damage (facing wtc1 rubble the south side of WTC7)
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6 views • September 11, 2019
ABC 13:54 WTC7 damage (facing wtc1 rubble the south side of WTC7)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GEEzHn4tqo
yt ch: 11septembervideos
Uploaded on May 6, 2007
Show a long straight gash in building 7 of the WTC.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GEEzHn4tqo
yt ch: 11septembervideos
Uploaded on May 6, 2007
Show a long straight gash in building 7 of the WTC.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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