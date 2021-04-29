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Vaccine Passports Used To Create A Lesser Class of Citizens?
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80 views • April 29, 2021
Ben Swann


Are vaccine passports being used to create a group of second class citizens? A doctor on CNN recently referred to forcing vaccinations as the "carrot" in order for people to be allowed to get back to their normal lives.



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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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