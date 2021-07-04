© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"ARE YOU FOR SALE?" Freedomain Call In
Follow
0
Share
Report
64 views • July 04, 2021
Hi Stefan:
My dad left when I was very young. I have 3 other siblings and we've all seen him visit pretty rarely. At first it was once a year. Now that we're all adults we'll maybe see him once every few years. I'm getting married in two months and I called him up to personally invite him. I didn't want to but I felt I had to. However, he's married to an absolute witch of a woman who's done horrible things to my sister. I informed him that since I wanted my sister to have a good time at our wedding that his wife wasn't invited. I haven't heard from him since. My grandma apologises for his behaviour constantly and is still trying to get him to come. But personally I'd rather she didn't. Fatherlessness has had clear disadvantages that I still deal with today but I wonder if his example would really make me a better person. How do I deal with not having a father? How do I make sure I'm the best possible parent for my future kids without an example to look up to?
Free Documentaries: https://www.freedomain.com/documentaries
Freedomain NFTs: www.freedomainnft.com
Free novel: https://www.freedomain.com/almost
▶️ Donate Now: https://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
My dad left when I was very young. I have 3 other siblings and we've all seen him visit pretty rarely. At first it was once a year. Now that we're all adults we'll maybe see him once every few years. I'm getting married in two months and I called him up to personally invite him. I didn't want to but I felt I had to. However, he's married to an absolute witch of a woman who's done horrible things to my sister. I informed him that since I wanted my sister to have a good time at our wedding that his wife wasn't invited. I haven't heard from him since. My grandma apologises for his behaviour constantly and is still trying to get him to come. But personally I'd rather she didn't. Fatherlessness has had clear disadvantages that I still deal with today but I wonder if his example would really make me a better person. How do I deal with not having a father? How do I make sure I'm the best possible parent for my future kids without an example to look up to?
Free Documentaries: https://www.freedomain.com/documentaries
Freedomain NFTs: www.freedomainnft.com
Free novel: https://www.freedomain.com/almost
▶️ Donate Now: https://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.